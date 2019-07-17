Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 566.67% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with consensus price target of $7. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 161.54% and its consensus price target is $17. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 75.9% respectively. Insiders owned 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.