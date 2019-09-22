Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 600.00% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 18.2% respectively. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).