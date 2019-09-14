Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 469.11% and an $7 consensus target price. Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 130.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 31.8% respectively. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.