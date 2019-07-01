Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Galapagos NV 109 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 351.61% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Competitively the consensus price target of Galapagos NV is $136.25, which is potential 4.45% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.