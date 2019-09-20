Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.95 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 610.66% and an $7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $18, which is potential 29.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.