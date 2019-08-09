Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 811.47 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 621.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.