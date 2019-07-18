Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.24 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 639.57% and an $7 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.