Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

We are contrasting AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 600.00% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.