Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 argenx SE 122 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 438.46% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average target price of $7. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s average target price is $150.5, while its potential upside is 8.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 55.81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

On 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats argenx SE.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.