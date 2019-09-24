Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 686.69%. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 100.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 55.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.