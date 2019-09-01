Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 600.00%. Competitively the average price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, which is potential 523.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 88.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.