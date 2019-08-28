Reviewing AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 600.14% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average price target of $7. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,760.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.