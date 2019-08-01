Reviewing Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s and Its Competitors results

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited has 81.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Azure Power Global Limited has 12.98% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.40% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

With average target price of $22, Azure Power Global Limited has a potential upside of 100.00%. The peers have a potential upside of 34.65%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Azure Power Global Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Azure Power Global Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Azure Power Global Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Azure Power Global Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Azure Power Global Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Azure Power Global Limited beats Azure Power Global Limited’s competitors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.