Reviewing Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Chile S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

Azure Power Global Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Enel Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Chile S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Chile S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Azure Power Global Limited is $26, with potential upside of 147.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Chile S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.6% and 3.4%. About 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.