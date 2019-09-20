Reviewing Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Enel Americas S.A. 8 0.98 N/A 1.02 8.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Americas S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Enel Americas S.A. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Azure Power Global Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enel Americas S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Americas S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Azure Power Global Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 126.68% and an $26 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Azure Power Global Limited and Enel Americas S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 9.7% respectively. Azure Power Global Limited’s share held by insiders are 12.98%. On the other hand, insiders held about 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited had bullish trend while Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Azure Power Global Limited.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.