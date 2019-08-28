Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

We are contrasting Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.42 N/A -2.89 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 56.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.