Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.47 N/A -2.89 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.24 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aytu BioScience Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 55.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.