Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.52 N/A -2.89 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aytu BioScience Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 20.4% respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.