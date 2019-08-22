Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.61 N/A -2.89 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.59 beta means Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility is 359.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.