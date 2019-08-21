Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.57 N/A -2.89 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.