Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -2.89 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 124.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 262.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.