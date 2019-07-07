Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.30 N/A 0.21 151.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Principia Biopharma Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 32.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 95.7% respectively. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.