Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aytu BioScience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|8.07M
|-2.89
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|36.56M
|-1.39
|0.00
Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aytu BioScience Inc.
|597,910,646.81%
|-81%
|-40.2%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|411,248,593.93%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aytu BioScience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 213.10% and its consensus target price is $23.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aytu BioScience Inc.
|-8.77%
|-18.75%
|-23.15%
|32.2%
|-72.44%
|96.87%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.
