Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.98 N/A -7.14 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.67 shows that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 10.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 72%. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.