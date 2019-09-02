Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.