Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.59 shows that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.