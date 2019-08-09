Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.47 N/A -2.89 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.