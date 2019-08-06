Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.50 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioScience Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $29, which is potential 116.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.