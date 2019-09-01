Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.91 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 61.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.