Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -2.89 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 67.67 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aytu BioScience Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16.2, with potential upside of 46.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.