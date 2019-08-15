Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.57 N/A -2.89 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.59 shows that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.