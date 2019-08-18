Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 53.17 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a beta of 4.59 and its 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 47.01% and its average price target is $20.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.