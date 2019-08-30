Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.56 N/A -2.89 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.52 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.59 beta means Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility is 359.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioScience Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 54.49% and its average target price is $85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.