Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 597,910,646.81% -81% -40.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,230,498.95% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a beta of 4.59 and its 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -14.77% and its average target price is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 97% respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.