Reviewing Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.69 N/A -7.14 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 367.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -3.61 beta is the reason why it is 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.