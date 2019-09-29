Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 192,477,388.04% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 13.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 11.6%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.