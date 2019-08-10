Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -1.81%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 4,249.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.