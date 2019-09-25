Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.54% and an $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 34.2% respectively. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.