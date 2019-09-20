Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2464.69 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.66% and an $25 average price target. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 28.17% and its average price target is $45.5. Based on the results given earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.