Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.44 beta means Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 244.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.71% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 67.1%. About 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.