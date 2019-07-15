Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We are comparing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.85% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.