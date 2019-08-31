Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 46.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.80% -151.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus target price of $27.5, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 8.06%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.