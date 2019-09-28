Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5% Innoviva Inc. 478,175,313.06% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.65 and it happens to be 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 13.17% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 80.5%. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.