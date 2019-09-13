Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.46% and an $25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 10.32% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immutep Limited.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.