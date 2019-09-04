Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.11 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.17% and an $25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.