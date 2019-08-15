Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 9.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.