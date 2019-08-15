Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 55.72 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -1.96% at a $25 average price target. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $60, with potential upside of 64.61%. Based on the data given earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 60.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.