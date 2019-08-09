Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 205.66 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -1.81% at a $25 average target price. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 110.53% and its average target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.