Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Since Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 384.18 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta, while its volatility is 244.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -5.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 13.8% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.