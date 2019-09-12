Reviewing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -2.46% at a $25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.